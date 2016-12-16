Police investigating bathroom fire at East Aurora High

Aurora's police and fire departments are investigating a small bathroom fire at East Aurora High School that occurred Friday morning.
The city said that around 10 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm at the school and a report of a fire inside of a trash can in a first floor bathroom near the cafeteria.
The fire was extinguished by the school's maintenance personnel by the time firefighters arrived, the city said.
A news release from Aurora police said the fire appears suspicious.
The school was evacuated and there were no injuries.
No charges have been filed in the incident.