updated: 12/16/2016 8:29 PM

Police investigating bathroom fire at East Aurora High

Aurora's police and fire departments are investigating a small bathroom fire at East Aurora High School that occurred Friday morning.

The city said that around 10 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm at the school and a report of a fire inside of a trash can in a first floor bathroom near the cafeteria.

The fire was extinguished by the school's maintenance personnel by the time firefighters arrived, the city said.

A news release from Aurora police said the fire appears suspicious.

The school was evacuated and there were no injuries.

No charges have been filed in the incident.

