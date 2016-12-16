Naperville Army veteran feels at home, thanks to students' donations

"Amazing," is how Army Spc. Tony Chobanov feels about the support he's received from a veterans organization that's building a house for him and his family, and the students who have helped raise funds to pay for it.

Some 2,000 students at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights stood and applauded Friday as Chobanov and his wife, Abbey, walked into the school gym for an assembly where they were presented with a $16,000 check and an oversized key that represents their new house to be built next spring in Spring Grove.

Chobanov, 32, served two tours of combat duty -- one in Afghanistan and one in Iraq -- that led to his diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury.

He's worked several jobs in the trades since returning in 2008, putting in long hours to provide for his family, but has struggled as half the family income has gone to pay the rent of their Naperville home.

This year, he learned he, his wife and three children had been chosen by A Soldier's Journey Home, an Arlington Heights-based nonprofit, to receive a new house. He said he's receiving treatment for his war injuries and no doubt has been helped by the support he's receiving.

"I never imagined being in a high school full of kids cheering for me and doing something amazing like this for me," Chobanov said. "I don't know what someone could want more than to be honored like this."

Students at Hersey and other schools within Northwest Suburban High School District 214 raised the money through fundraisers, including a big "Gingerhouse Build" event that attracted nearly 800 people Thursday night at Hersey's field house.

Students have helped raise money for three veterans' houses in the last three years, while some have also lent their talents to develop blueprints for the structures.

"A culture has been created that honors the military, honors service, mixes in with the holidays, and creates a giving that feels good," said James Miks, a Hersey English teacher and board member of A Soldier's Journey Home.

The Chobanov family's new house will be built on a vacant 1.3-acre site donated by First Midwest Bank. A Soldier's Journey Home plans a community outreach event Saturday in Spring Grove to tell neighbors about the project and solicit donations for the large undertaking.

The group has raised $150,000 in cash and in-kind contributions so far but has a goal of raising another $200,000 by the end of February. They are accepting donations at asoldiersjourneyhome.org.

Some contractors have agreed to donate time and materials to the project, and 85 volunteers from 16 states will do the labor over 10 days in May. Many are firefighters and military veterans who have helped with the nonprofit's first two projects.

In 2014, students at Hersey helped raise $23,000 for Army Sgt. Jason Smith's house built in Ringgold, Georgia. Last year, they raised $30,000 for Marine Lance Cpl. Cody Evans' house in Speedwell, Tennessee.

Students from Geometry in Construction classes at Buffalo Grove and Rolling Meadows high schools helped build 72 wall sections for Evans' house that were put together at the schools, then shipped to Tennessee. Those classes will do the same for Chobanov's house this year.

And architecture students at Hersey developed initial floor plans for Evans' house -- even talking with him via Skype to find out that he preferred a larger garage to work on his car.

Students came up with a basic design, then sent it to an architect who refined and finalized floor plans. Drawings this year's class are doing will likely be used for a future veteran's house, in what organizers plan to become an annual project.