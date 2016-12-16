Oswego man sentenced in Aurora child sex sting

A Kane County judge sentenced an Oswego man Friday to seven years in prison for attempting to pay for sex with underage girls in Aurora.

Eric F. Ziemba, 42, of the 700 block of Wilmore Drive, who waived his right to a jury trial, was sentenced by Circuit Judge D.J. Tegeler.

He was convicted Oct. 18 of involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, a Class X felony; traveling to meet a minor, a Class 3 felony; and grooming, a Class 4 felony.

Prosecutors said that on Dec. 2, 2014, Ziemba traveled to an Aurora hotel, planning to have a sexual encounter with 15-year-old girls.

When he arrived at the hotel, he met someone he thought was their mother and paid her $150.

He was then arrested by officers from Homeland Security Investigations and the Aurora police department.

Ziemba told police he had expected sexual favors in return for the $150.

His arrest was part of a sting in which undercover officers placed internet ads offering sexual services for money, authorities said. Eight men were arrested on Dec. 2 and 23, 2014, and Jan. 8, 2015, according to court records.

In addition to serving time in prison, Ziemba must register for 10 years as a sex offender.

Ziemba will receive credit for 62 days served in the Kane County jail.

Kane County state's attorney Joe McMahon said: "Illinois' laws prohibiting sexual servitude and child sex trafficking and exploitation reflect a very real threat to children by adults. The General Assembly has chosen to address both the supply side and the demand side of human trafficking and exploitation. I hope this sentence and other recent sentences like it show that law enforcement at the state and federal levels is working to suppress the demand."