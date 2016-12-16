Lawsuit: Tokens & Tankards owner claims landlord locked him out of Mount Prospect restaurant

The owner of Tokens & Tankards, the Mount Prospect gastropub and arcade that closed its doors in September, is countersuing his landlord, claiming the property's owner locked him out without good cause and is withholding his property.

The suit, filed Monday in Cook County court by restaurant owner Vince Scalabrino, alleges property owner Tod Curtis has prevented access to the building at 18 W. Busse Ave. and not allowed him to retrieve $60,000 of his property.

Scalabrino said he was not behind on his rent and Curtis has not provided an explanation for his actions. Instead, Curtis sued Scalabrino in September.

"Illinois state law does not permit landlords to lock out their paying tenants," Scalabrino attorney James Skyles said. "There are rules and processes that are required in order to preserve the tenant's rights. Mr. Curtis has totally and completely ignored those rules, trampling Mr. Scalabrino's rights, and harming his business. That simply cannot be allowed."

Scalabrino closed Tokens & Tankards in the fall, but has since indicated he had hoped the downtown restaurant could reopen. The eatery is in the same location where Curtis operated Ye Olde Town Inn for 46 years before he closed it in 2014. That came just months after he received a $6.5 million settlement to end a federal racketeering lawsuit alleging village officials and a local development company conspired to seize his land and redevelop the area without him.

"I was optimistic that Mr. Curtis and I would be able to align on a settlement that would have resolved this matter, but it is clear that we are not on the same page," Scalabrino said. "The hopes that I had of reopening have been greatly diminished by this recent turn of events."

Curtis attorney Joe Vito said he still has hope for an out-of-court agreement.

"We're basically arguing over a few items that are to remain on the premises versus what should go. I'm pretty confident we can resolve it," he said.

"They're walking away from a nine-year lease without having to pay for it," Vito added. "They're under contract for 10 years, so we want to make sure that things that are to remain there remain there. And that's all we're doing. And I'm pretty confident we can work this out."

Scalabrino disputed that account.

"That is factually incorrect," he said. "Tokens & Tankards was barred from reopening by Curtis' actions. The lease was also invalidated by his bad acts."