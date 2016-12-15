Russia ready to give up ski World Cups amid doping scandal

hello

MOSCOW -- Russia's top cross-country skiing official says she is prepared to cancel upcoming World Cup races in the country amid the Russian doping scandal.

Elena Valbe tells state agency R-Sport she would "absolutely" allow the March 16-19 final round of the World Cup in Tyumen to be moved outside Russia if it would generate goodwill to let Russia compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Russia is under pressure after a report last week by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren alleged a vast, state-sponsored doping cover-up involving 12 medalists from the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

On Tuesday, the 2017 world bobsled and skeleton championships were moved from Russia after several of the world's top sliders said they would not compete in Russia because of doping concerns.