AP FCS All-America Team: E Washington WR Kupp goes 4 for 4

Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp has been selected to The Associated Press FCS All-America team for the fourth straight season, making the first team with fellow Walter Payton Award finalist Jeremiah Briscoe of Sam Houston State.

The AP FCS All-America team was released Thursday.

Kupp is believed to be the first player to be a four-time first-team selection in FCS, which was previously known as Division I-AA. The AP began naming a I-AA All-America team in 1982 and its records go back to 1988.

Kupp is the most prolific receiver in the history of Division I football. He holds career records for receptions (418), receiving yards (6,284) and touchdown catches (71). This season he has 107 catches for 1,520 yards and 15 touchdowns for Eastern Washington, which hosts Youngstown State in an FCS playoff semifinal Saturday.

Kupp won the Walter Payton Award last season as the top player in FCS and he could become the second two-time winner when it is handed out Jan. 6.

Five-time defending national champion North Dakota State placed offensive linemen Zach Johnson and Landon Lechler on the first team. The Bison face James Madison on Friday night.

