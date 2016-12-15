Titans head to Kansas City for matchup of playoff contenders

TENNESSEE (7-6) at KANSAS CITY (10-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Chiefs by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Titans 5-8, Chiefs 7-5-1

SERIES RECORD - Chiefs lead 29-21

LAST MEETING - Titans beat Chiefs 26-10, Sept. 7, 2014

LAST WEEK - Titans beat Broncos 13-10; Chiefs beat Raiders 21-13

AP PRO32 RANKING - Titans No. 17; Chiefs No. 3

TITANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (8), RUSH (3), PASS (25)

TITANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (3), PASS (31)

CHIEFS OFFENSE - OVERALL (24), RUSH (T25), PASS (18)

CHIEFS DEFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (27), PASS (18)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Titans are tied with Houston for AFC South lead. Chiefs are tied with Oakland for AFC West lead. ... Titans coach Mike Mularkey beat KC as coach of Buffalo in only previous meeting. ... Tennessee trying for three straight.. wins for first time since 2011 season. ... Titans have not committed turnover in four straight games while forcing eight over same span. ... Titans QB Marcus Mariota needs two TD passes to tie George Blanda (27) for third-best season in franchise history. ... RB DeMarco Murray can become first Titans player with six 100-yard rushing games in season since Chris Johnson in 2010. ... Murray has 1,135 yards this season, second best in NFL. ... Titans K Ryan Succop, drafted by Chiefs, has made 33 straight field goals inside 50 yards. ... Titans are fourth in NFL in third-down conversions at 46 percent, while Chiefs are 26th at 35.3 percent. ... Titans' TD percentage in red zone is league-best 71.4 percent, while Chiefs are tied for 27th at 46.3 percent. ... Chiefs have won three straight, all in 11-day span. ... Chiefs coach Andy Reid can tie Bill Parcells (183) for 10th on NFL wins list. ... Reid is 1-5 against Titans. ... Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has four straight 100-yard receiving games, tied with Tony Gonzalez for longest streak in franchise history. Kelce has reception in 45 straight games, one shy of fifth-most in franchise history. ... Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill is first rookie since Gale Sayers in 1965 with TDs rushing, receiving and on punt and kickoff returns. ... Kansas City has won seven straight December games dating to 2014 season. ... Chiefs are plus-11 in turnover differential, third best in NFL ... Fantasy Tip: Murray is always good play, but especially against Chiefs' run defense that was already allowing 122.9 yards per game before Derrick Johnson got hurt. Run-stopping veteran LB is out for season with ruptured Achilles tendon.

