At 0-13, Browns travel to play Bills in search of first win

hello

CLEVELAND (0-13) at BUFFALO (6-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Bills by 10

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Browns 3-9-1, Bills 5-7-1

SERIES RECORD - Browns lead 12-8

LAST MEETING - Bills beat Browns 26-10, Nov. 30, 2014

LAST WEEK - Browns lost to Bengals 23-10; Bills lost to Steelers 27-20

AP PRO32 RANKING - Browns No. 32, Bills No. 20

BROWNS OFFENSE - OVERALL (30), RUSH (T25), PASS (28).

BROWNS DEFENSE - OVERALL (31), RUSH (31), PASS (17).

BILLS OFFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (1), PASS (31).

BILLS DEFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (28), PASS (7).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Teams who share Lake Erie shoreline meet for eighth time in 10 seasons, with Bills having won three of past four. One of more unmemorable games of that stretch was Cleveland's 6-3 win at Orchard Park in 2009. Browns QB Derek Anderson went 2 of 17 for 23 yards and an interception and Cleveland won on Billy Cundiff's 18-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining. ... Browns are NFL's sixth team to open season 0-13. Only three have lost first 14 games, including 2008 Lions, league's only team to go 0-16 in one season. ... Browns have lost 16 straight since 24-10 win against San Francisco on Dec. 13. They are 0-12 on road since 33-30 OT win at Baltimore on Oct. 11, 2015. ... Cleveland has been outscored by combined 137-49 in past five, and hasn't had lead in past 13-plus quarters, dating to 7-6 halftime edge over Baltimore on Nov. 10. ... RB Isaiah Crowell has four 100-yard rushing games, most in single season since Peyton Hillis had five in 2010. ... WR Terrelle Pryor 142 yards receiving short of becoming seventh Browns player to reach 1,000. ... Bills have lost two straight and in jeopardy of extending NFL's longest active playoff drought to 17 seasons - worst since Saints ended 20-year streak in 1987. ... At 399-458-8, Bills one win short of becoming 22nd NFL team with 400 victories. ... NFL's top-ranked rushing attack limited to 48 yards against Steelers, fewest since Buffalo managed 13 in 26-24 loss at Oakland on Dec. 21, 2014. ... QB Tyrod Taylor is 2-13 in two seasons as starter when Buffalo trails by four or more at any time of game. ... RB LeSean McCoy is 24 yards rushing short of fifth season with 1,000. With 1,293 yards from scrimmage, McCoy accounts for nearly 30 percent of Bills' 4,396 net yards offense. ... Buffalo allowed franchise-worst 236 yards rushing to Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell. ... Defense has no sacks in two straight games for first time since Oct. 9-16, 2011. Bills have just one three-game sack drought: Sept. 9-23, 1984. ... Fantasy Tip: McCoy has good chance to run over Browns defense that has allowed 200-plus yards rushing twice and 100-plus yards 11 times this season.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL