Today's the last day to vote for the best lights

Everyone who votes in the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest will be entered in a drawing for a Toro Power Clear Snowthrower valued at $439.

Voting in the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest ends at midnight tonight.

Make your pick online at events.dailyherald.com/contests. Everyone who votes will be entered in a drawing for a Toro Power Clear Snowthrower valued at $439. Vote as many times as you want.

Whichever entrant receives the most votes will win the top prize of a Toro SnowMaster 724 ZXR Snowthrower valued at $749.

Five Editor's Choice winners each will receive a $100 gift card from Lurvey Garden Center in Des Plaines.

The winners will be notified by Friday, Dec. 16.

The top submissions will be featured in the Daily Herald on Tuesday, Dec. 20.