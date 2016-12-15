Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 12/15/2016 5:30 AM

Believe Project: A lesson in 'paying it forward'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

    The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

 

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Adrienne Wright of Mundelein.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"The Laundromat near our home is always bustling with local families. With $100, I would brighten their day by assembling care packages for those who might need an extra dose of Christmas cheer.

"I would purchase affordable laundry detergent and fabric softener and get rolls of quarters. I would put these in a gift bag with a holiday card sharing well wishes for the season.

"With the Laundromat manager's permission, I'd leave these holiday care packages on each washing machine. I hope these small, random acts of kindness will make a monotonous chore a little brighter and inspire others to 'Pay it forward.'"

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. To submit your suggestion for sharing good will, visit events.dailyherald.com/believe-project/.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account