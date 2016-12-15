Dawn Patrol: Vehicle plunges into Round Lake Beach pond

A driver thought to have been involved in a police chase Wednesday evening crashed into a retention pond near Hainesville and Rollins roads in Round Lake Beach. Full story.

Aurora man accused of stealing holiday packages

A 28-year-old Aurora man has been charged with two counts of felony theft after he was caught in an undercover operation targeting thieves stealing holiday packages delivered to front porches, police said. Full story.

Kane County deputy fired by ex-Sheriff Pat Perez in line for $650,000 settlement

A legal dispute between two former Kane County employees may now result in one of the largest legal settlements in recent county history. Full story.

Crash investigator: West Chicago man was driving at least 100 mph

A crash investigator says Omar Montoya Medina was driving his brother-in-law's Volkswagen Passat 100 mph or faster when he broadsided a car driven by a Warrenville man, killing him. Medina's trial continued yesterday in DuPage County. Full story.

Former Bensenville cop pleads guilty

A former Bensenville police officer accused of pilfering the village's gasoline supply pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor count of theft. David Irving, 37, of Roscoe was charged in September 2014. Full story.

No students injured in Cary school bus crash

Cary firefighters were called between 3 and 4 p.m. to respond to a crash on the 800 block of Three Oaks Road, where a vehicle rear-ended a school bus while it was parked at a bus stop. Full story.

Cook County task force suggests ways to curb gun violence

The task force suggested improved communication, community outreach efforts and better record-keeping as potential ways to keep gun violence at bay. Full story.

Last day to vote in the holiday lights contest

The Daily Herald's holiday lights contest is drawing to a close. Cast your vote for the best in the 'burbs at events.dailyherald.com/contests. You could win a new Toro snowblower.

Weather

Mostly clear but bitterly cold with temperatures of only 3 degrees this morning. Temperatures will reach a high of only 9 degrees this afternoon, before dipping to 6 degrees overnight. Windchill temperatures will make it feel like its between 9 degrees below zero to 17 degrees below zero throughout the day. Full story.

Traffic

Construction has reduced Irving Park Road in Bensenville to one lane between Church Road and O'Hare South Access Road. Full story.

Pitcher Derek Holland agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with the White Sox on Wednesday. - Associated Press

As the Sox launch a roster rebuild, they want to avoid rushing new starters Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Michael Kopech to the majors. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's take here.

Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will be back on the field Sunday against the Packers. - Associated Press

Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery said he "most definitely" let his team down by drawing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. But the 2013 Pro Bowl player also said he doesn't have to earn back anyone's trust because he never lost it. Read beat writer Bob LeGere's report here.