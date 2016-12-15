Breaking News Bar
 
Wind chill plummets to dangerous levels

  • As wind chills plummeted to 15 to 25 below zero, Maria Becker of Bartlett has the right idea: She leaves as little skin exposed as possible while walking to her car Thursday at Elgin Community College.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Crossing guard Larry Bauler tries to keep warm as he waits for pedestrians on Thursday.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Commuters brave sub zero temperatures Thursday at the Barrington Metra station.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • A pair of ducks fly above the rising steam coming from the Fox River in South Elgin Thursday. The air temperature at the time was 2 degrees.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

The frigid temperatures of the past two days are now being compounded by dangerous wind chills.

A National Weather Service wind chill advisory was issued for Thursday morning, with wind chill values making it seems as if temperatures were between 15 degrees and 25 degrees below zero.

Temperatures that low can cause frostbite in less than 30 minutes.

The weather has prompted school closings in Aurora, including Allen, Bardwell, Beaupre, Brady, O'Donnell, Oak Park, Rollins, Simmons Middle School, Waldo Middle School and East Aurora High School.

The Emergency Closing Center indicates which schools have announced closings.

The bitter cold weather will continue into Friday and the weekend, when meteorologists predict snow.

Friday's predicted high is 21 degrees with light snow beginning to accumulate in the early morning hours. Heavier snowfall will most likely start in the afternoon, with up to three inches of accumulation possible in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Road conditions Saturday could deteriorate because meteorologists predict a chance of snow and sleet in the morning and snowfall continuing in the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach 20 mph with a high temperature of 29 degrees.

A sunny day is predicted for Sunday, but the high temperature will barely rise above zero. The nighttime low could dip to 12 degrees below zero.

