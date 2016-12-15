NTSB: Sherman's plane crashed after 'loss of control' minutes after takeoff

Rob Sherman's Zenair CH601 plane was discovered Saturday in a field near Marengo. National Transportation Safety Board investigators issued a preliminary report Thursday, saying Sherman's plane crashed after a "loss of control" minutes after takeoff. Courtesy of Paulette Bodnar

National Transportation Safety Board investigators issued a preliminary report Thursday on the death of activist Rob Sherman, saying his plane crashed after a "loss of control."

Sherman's single-engine plane crashed at about 6:19 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, shortly after takeoff, and was discovered Saturday in a field near Marengo. The 63-year-old died of multiple injuries, the McHenry County coroner said.

The NTSB said Sherman had left in his Zenair CH601 at 6:12 p.m. from the Poplar Grove Airport headed to the Schaumburg Regional Airport to attend a holiday party for the Experimental Aircraft Association, of which he was a board member.

The plane came down about 12.6 miles east of the Poplar Grove Airport.

There was no communications between any air traffic controllers and Sherman. Investigators based the time of the crash on radar data.

The NTSB said that "visual meteorological conditions" prevailed for the flight.

Sherman was certified as a sport pilot. Sport pilots may operate light, single-engine aircraft with seating for just two people. In general, sport pilots have certain restrictions that include not flying after dark, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The longtime Buffalo Grove resident and aviation enthusiast moved to Poplar Grove this summer to a home with a hangar. Sherman had a wife and two grown children.

The atheist activist gained fame challenging towns for displaying crosses on water towers in the 1980s. He ran for public office unsuccessfully, took on numerous separation of church and state causes, and recently spoke out against a proposed extension of Route 53.

The impact of the crash sent the aircraft's left, main landing gear 190 feet southeast of the main wreckage, part of the right wing 100 feet southeast, and a small satchel bag 500 feet south.

In general, individuals seeking a sport pilot license need a valid driver's license or a third-class medical certificate. A third-class medical certificate requires an applicant be in good health but has less stringent standards than those for a commercial pilot. Sherman had a third-class medical certificate, FAA records show.