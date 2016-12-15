Co-founder of Palatine group that helped troops dies at 77

Mac and Pat McCoy, founders of the Palatine-based Yellow Ribbon Support Group, at the Northwest Suburban Bar Association Holiday Party in 2012, when money was collected to mail care packages to troops stationed overseas. Daily Herald File Photo, 2012

Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz, right, honored Pat and Mac McCoy in 2013, after the couple shut down their organization, Yellow Ribbon Support Group. Launched in 2003, the Palatine-based group sent more than 28,000 care packages to troops serving overseas. Daily Herald File Photo, 2013

Richard "Mac" McCoy, who co-founded a Palatine-based organization that sent thousands of care packages to troops overseas, has died.

McCoy passed away Dec. 8 after a long battle with cancer. The former Palatine resident was 77.

McCoy was a sheet metal worker and a former Naval flight engineer, but he found his passion in life in 2003, when he and his wife, Pat, sent their first care package to their son's 12-man Army Special Forces team in Iraq.

The shipment was met with such a warm response that the couple expanded their personal mission into the Yellow Ribbon Support Group. They spent the next 10 years collecting items and sending more than 28,000 care packages to troops overseas.

To do so, the McCoys came up with a unique concept. After assembling a care package, they set up booths at festivals and church outings, where supporters took a package and paid for its shipment.

"We had them all labeled with the address and postage," Pat McCoy said. "All they had to do was pay for the shipping. People were happy to do it."

At Schaumburg's Septemberfest alone, they typically would go through 800 boxes, while the Knights of Columbus would take another 600, McCoy says.

Mac McCoy's role, his wife said, was to transport the boxes to the festivals and other locations.

"He was our transport guy," she says. "He had a red truck and he could fit hundreds of boxes."

McCoy also had a network of supporters with trucks who would help out with the cause, including fellow veterans in his sheet metal union. In all, the McCoys relied on assistance from a crew of 40 dependable volunteers.

As their efforts and numbers grew, the couple needed a bigger location in which to stock their supplies and assemble packages. Enter the Palatine Police Department, whose officials turned over the rooms once used by the task force investigating the Brown's Chicken murders.

"Your great work removed the stain from (those rooms)," Police Chief John Koziol told the couple during a 2013 village board meeting at which they were honored.

It was in 2013 that the couple shut down the organization. They donated their surplus stock to Packages 4 Patriots, based in Elk Grove Village.

"Mac was one of the truly special people that make Palatine such a special place," Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz said. "He was always willing to give of his time, talents and treasures -- never looking for anything in return."

Besides his wife, McCoy is survived by his sons Rick (Yanneth) and Timothy (Kristi), and four grandchildren.

Services have been held.