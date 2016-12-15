Driver dies after flipping stolen car into Round Lake Beach pond

hello

A 34-year-old man was killed late Wednesday when the stolen car he was driving rolled over into a Round Lake Beach retention pond minutes after running from police, authorities said.

Grayslake Police Chief Phil Perlini said officers were following a reported stolen vehicle heading north on Hainesville Road near Washington Street at 8:50 p.m.

The 2014 Chevrolet Cruise was reported stolen out of Fox Lake between 8 p.m. Dec. 8 and 3 a.m. Dec. 9, Fox Lake Police Chief Russell Laine said.

Perlini said officers activated emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle at Shorewood Drive and terminated the pursuit, Perlini said.

Minutes later, a Grayslake officer not involved in the chase discovered a vehicle rolled over in a retention pond several hundred feet east off Hainesville Road near Rollins Road. That officer called for assistance, as several other Grayslake officers entered the pond to try and rescue people in the vehicle.

Officers were able to pull two women from the partially submerged vehicle before Greater Round Lake Area Fire Protection District and Round Lake Beach Police officers arrived.

All three occupants were taken to a hospital by rescue officers, Round Lake Beach Police Deputy Chief Michael Scott said. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital, he said.

The identification of the driver is pending notification of next of kin, Scott said.

Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said an autopsy is scheduled later Thursday.

Round Lake Beach Police and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County are investigating the crash, authorities said.