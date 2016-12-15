Breaking News Bar
 
Joliet man charged with threatening former judge and Westmont cops

  • Michael Kirollos of Joliet is back in DuPage County jail on charges he threatened a former judge and Westmont police officers.

Justin Kmitch
 
 

A Joliet man, previously declared insane in DuPage County court, is back in jail after authorities said he threatened a former judge and Westmont police officers.

Michael Kirollos, 30, is charged with three counts of threatening a public official.

Prosecutors said Kirollos called Westmont police Friday and left a message threatening to "blow up" the department and kill Chief James Gunther and another officer.

Later that same day, Kirollos left a voice message in the misdemeanor division of the DuPage County Courthouse and threatened to kill former Judge Mary Beth O'Connor, who presided over Kirollos' 2015 domestic battery case in which he was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

In that case, Westmont police arrested Kirollos on Feb. 27, 2015, after he repeatedly struck a family member in the head. During that arrest, Kirollos also was accused of kicking the officer and refusing orders to get on the ground.

According to court records, he was released from jail on Feb. 29 with the conditions that he continue outpatient psychiatric treatment and stay on his prescribed medication.

Officials discovered both voicemails on Monday. They said Kirollos was arrested Wednesday on the new charges at his father's Joliet home, but not before he fought with police officers.

"Public servants have a difficult enough job to do and should not have to worry about their own personal safety," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "Any threat, real or perceived, made against a public employee or elected official will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Kirollos' next court date is scheduled for Dec. 27 before Judge Brian Telander.

