Veteran officer sworn in as Elk Grove Village chief

A veteran Elk Grove Village police officer took the oath of office Wednesday as the village's new police chief.

Charles Walsh, who's been on the job since Dec. 1, was appointed by Mayor Craig Johnson to replace longtime Chief Stephen Schmidt, who spent 41 years with the department, 17 as its leader.

Walsh had been a deputy chief since 2011, overseeing criminal and juvenile investigations, evidence and records sections, crime prevention, police accreditation, internal affairs and the Citizen Emergency Response Team.