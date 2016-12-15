Mount Prospect police officer acquitted of battery gets job back

A Mount Prospect police sergeant found not guilty of aggravated battery and resisting arrest in October will rejoin the department after spending more than a year on unpaid leave.

Anthony Lietzow, who was accused of battering a female family member and resisting arrest by responding officers, accepted a demotion to patrol officer as part of settlement agreement between Mount Prospect and the Metropolitan Alliance of Police, a union for officers. Lietzow will return to work by Dec. 20, police Chief Tim Janowick said Thursday.

"I am eager to put these allegations behind me and get back to work," Lietzow said in a statement issued by the police department Thursday. "I look forward to continuing to build on my distinguished career here in Mount Prospect."

Lietzow, a former three-time village police officer of the year, was placed on leave after his July 2015 arrest on accusations he fought with a family member and then a police officer during a domestic disturbance at his Huntley home. The 45-year-old officer initially pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, but was later allowed to rescind the guilty plea and take his case to trial.

After a four-day trial in October, a McHenry County jury acquitted Lietzow of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting arrest. A charge of aggravated domestic battery was dismissed just before the trial began.

Under the settlement, Lietzow cannot try for a promotion for at least two years. He also faces immediate termination for any offense of department rules and regulations, except minor infractions, over the next three years, and would be fired for any act of unlawful violence on or off duty for the remainder of his time with the village.

"This reinstatement agreement provides Officer Lietzow with a road map back to productive service with the Village of Mount Prospect Police Department," Village Manager Mike Cassady said in a written statement. "We are happy to end this chapter and continue moving forward in a positive direction."

"Officer Lietzow assured me he will return to duty with the best interests and service to the community and the department we had seen in the past," Janowick added. "I look forward to his honoring that commitment."