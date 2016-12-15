Rolling Meadows repair business sued by state

The owner of a Rolling Meadows home repair company is being sued by the state after the business was dissolved by the Illinois Secretary of State's office for collecting payment on substandard, incomplete or work that was never done at all.

The business, ROK Roofing & Siding Co., was run by Jung Soo Hwang.

According to a news release from Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office, the suit is seeking nearly $42,250 in restitution for homeowners who accused ROK of taking payment for work that was either incomplete or never started on storm damaged homes. Several subcontractors also complained Hwang never paid them for supplies and placed liens on homes where they had done work.

Madigan's office said ROK representatives would solicit businesses door-to-door in suburban Cook, Kane and Lake counties following severe storms and offer repair services. Hwang wasn't even licensed by the state to do roofing work, according to court records.

Madigan's office and the Better Business Bureau have complaints related to Hwang dating back to June 2015.

In addition to restitution, Madigan's office is seeking fines and banning the business from operating again in the state.

Anyone who believes they were defrauded by ROK, or any other business, is urged to call the Attorney General's Chicago Consumer Fraud Hotline at (800) 386-5438