Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/15/2016 1:27 PM

Rolling Meadows repair business sued by state

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The owner of a Rolling Meadows home repair company is being sued by the state after the business was dissolved by the Illinois Secretary of State's office for collecting payment on substandard, incomplete or work that was never done at all.

The business, ROK Roofing & Siding Co., was run by Jung Soo Hwang.

According to a news release from Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office, the suit is seeking nearly $42,250 in restitution for homeowners who accused ROK of taking payment for work that was either incomplete or never started on storm damaged homes. Several subcontractors also complained Hwang never paid them for supplies and placed liens on homes where they had done work.

Madigan's office said ROK representatives would solicit businesses door-to-door in suburban Cook, Kane and Lake counties following severe storms and offer repair services. Hwang wasn't even licensed by the state to do roofing work, according to court records.

Madigan's office and the Better Business Bureau have complaints related to Hwang dating back to June 2015.

In addition to restitution, Madigan's office is seeking fines and banning the business from operating again in the state.

Anyone who believes they were defrauded by ROK, or any other business, is urged to call the Attorney General's Chicago Consumer Fraud Hotline at (800) 386-5438

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account