Hainesville ballot lottery to be held Dec. 20

hello

A lottery is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 4:30 p.m. at Hainesville's village hall, 100 N. Hainesville Road, to determine ballot placement for trustee candidates in the April 4 consolidated election. Three candidates simultaneously filed nominating petitions, necessitating the lottery, officials said. The candidates are: Theodore (Ted) Mueller, Georgeann Duberstein and Mark Typlin. The trustee race is for three 4-year terms on the village board.