A lottery is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 4:30 p.m. at Hainesville's village hall, 100 N. Hainesville Road, to determine ballot placement for trustee candidates in the April 4 consolidated election. Three candidates simultaneously filed nominating petitions, necessitating the lottery, officials said. The candidates are: Theodore (Ted) Mueller, Georgeann Duberstein and Mark Typlin. The trustee race is for three 4-year terms on the village board.
updated: 12/15/2016 7:23 PM
Hainesville ballot lottery to be held Dec. 20
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Hainesville
- Municipal Elections
- Board/Council
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.