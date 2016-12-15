Former Lake in the Hills deputy chief accused of sex assault

A former deputy chief of the Lake in the Hills police department has been charged with multiple counts of felony sexual assault against a young girl he knew from Crystal Lake, police say.

On Nov. 29, police met with concerned parents who told officers that their daughter was sexually assaulted at the home of Alan R. Bokowski, 60, of Crystal Lake, sometime earlier this year, Crystal Lake Deputy Chief Tom Kotlowski said.

Bokowski retired in August 2006 after 26 years with the Lake in the Hills Police Department, said Amanda Schmitt, the department's public information officer.

After an investigation, Bokowski was charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault and five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The girl, whose age isn't being released, was not related to Bokowski, Kotlowski said.

"The felony charges that were approved were determined because of the actions but also because of the age of the victim," Kotlowski said.

Bokowski spent the last seven years of his career in Lake in the Hills as a deputy chief of patrol services. He was hired in 1980 and promoted to sergeant in 1986 before becoming deputy chief in 1999. Police there say they're reviewing Bokowski's time with the department but have not found anything to suggest criminal activity during his employment, Schmitt said.

"We're in the early process of all of this ourselves," she said. "There's nothing that we've found to suggest anything at this point."

Schmitt said it's an open investigation being handled by Crystal Lake, so the Lake in the Hills department is limited in what it can say.

The arrest warrant for Bokowski was issued Wednesday. He turned himself in about 10:30 a.m. Thursday and was taken to the McHenry County jail to await a bond hearing.

Additional charges could be coming, Crystal Lake police said.