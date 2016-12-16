Improvements planned for Carpentersville bike park entrance

Andres Bike Park in Carpentersville has become a hub for skilled mountain bikers, and is due for $70,000 in improvements by next summer. John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2014

The entrance alone is worthy of a $70,000 upgrade.

Carpentersville leaders have approved spending that amount to improve the entrance to Andres Bike Park, which they say is becoming a cycling hub for neighborhood families and skilled mountain bikers.

An archway sign, an informational kiosk, a sitting area and a stone seat wall are among the enhancements planned for the park's entryway off Sacramento Drive near a starter bike hill, Public Works Director Bob Cole said.

A memorial column will also be installed with a plaque sharing the biography of the park's namesake, Keith Andres, a Carpentersville resident who died in the Vietnam War. A second plaque will show a map of Vietnam.

"I'm very excited about the addition to the park," Cole said. "I think it'll improve the aesthetics of the community, and it'll draw a lot more people to our community."

The village board voted this month to award the bid to Hacienda Landscaping of Plainfield. The project will be funded using video gambling revenue, which is allotted specifically for beautification efforts.

The park sat vacant for years until 2012, when volunteer group CAMBr, or Chicago Area Mountain Bikers, began developing it into a biking destination. Partnering with Carpentersville officials, Cole said, the group has invested significant money and manpower into building miles of mountain biking trails, which include berms, hills and other infrastructure to accommodate all levels of cycling.

Last summer, CAMBr installed additional jumps, a split rail fence and other landscaping improvements. The group also plans to continue expanding the Andres Bike Park and link its pathways to the Fox River Trail, said Mike Angus, regional director of CAMBr North.

"The village has been a key enabler of this vision," he said. "It is great to have just a good partner investing in its future."

Carpentersville's improvements are expected to be added by next summer.

The bike park has already begun drawing visitors from throughout the Fox Valley and beyond, Village President Ed Ritter said. Some visitors have come from out of state.

"It's gotten to the point where it's really getting to be a nice and popular park," Ritter said. "It's become a regional attraction. We've got to make it as inviting as possible."