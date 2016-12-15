Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/15/2016 11:56 PM

Believe Project: $100 to help a single mom of twins

  • The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Gayle Bernacki of Streamwood.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"I met my friend, Katie, in recovery three years ago. She is a single mother of twins who lives with her parents, who are wonderful people.

"Katie has had some success getting the boys' father involved in their life, even though he doesn't pay much child support.

"She recently got a job and is saving money to move out with her boys.

"Katie invites me to sit with her at church and always has a positive attitude, even though I know she struggles. I'm much older, but I look to her for wisdom and encouragement because she always gives it!"

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. To submit your suggestion for sharing good will, visit events.dailyherald.com/believe-project/.

