Egg Harbor Cafe, TGI Fridays close in Lombard

A new Egg Harbor Cafe is opening Dec. 22 at 2054 York Road in Oak Brook. Many of the employees from the recently shuttered Egg Harbor in Yorktown Shopping Center will now work at this location. Submitted by Egg Harbor

Two long-standing restaurants have closed in the southern part of Lombard, but a few new ones and grocers are coming to town.

Bill Heniff, director of community development, said the TGI Fridays at 601 E. Butterfield Road closed in mid-November after more than 35 years. He thinks, however, that TGI Fridays is looking to open a new location in the Lombard area.

Preparations have begun to demolish the restaurant to make way for a new Sam's Club. Three office buildings on the property also have been eliminated to provide space for the 135,000-square-foot store and gas station, which likely will be built beginning in March.

"The good news is while it's taken a little time to get everything started, Sam's is committed to the project and all parties associated with developing the project have signed off," Heniff said. "We're looking forward to construction next year."

Sam's Club isn't the only grocer coming to town. Heniff said representatives from Mariano's got a good start before the cold weather set in on site improvements and the demolition of a former Kmart store at the southeast corner of Roosevelt and Finley roads. The chain hopes to open a new location on the property at the end of summer.

In addition, the Egg Harbor Cafe in Yorktown Shopping Center closed Dec. 2. A majority of the employees will be relocating to a new Egg Harbor scheduled to open Dec. 22 at 2054 York Road in Oak Brook.

Egg Harbor Cafe spokeswoman Wendy Mospan said the Lombard restaurant opened in 1996. The owners decided to close it because the lease expired and the Oak Brook location offered larger dining and kitchen areas.

In addition, Mospan said, the restaurant's hours were not in sync with the shopping center's.

"Even so, we built many great relationships with our guests in Lombard and we appreciate their support during this transition," she said in an email.

Other food-related businesses that have opened in the past few months include Bricks Wood Fired Pizza's second Lombard location at 2770 S. Highland Ave.; a new Dunkin' Donuts at 84 Yorktown Shopping Center; and Scrumptious by Hira bakery at 825 E. Roosevelt Road. Omega Restaurant at 2300 S. Highland Ave. is now being run under new ownership and has been renamed Gail's Carriage Cafe.

Village officials also are in talks with the owner of Noodles Etc. and Chant, two Asian restaurants in Chicago, who wants to open in the former Capone's Restaurant & Pizzeria space at 105 W. St. Charles Road in downtown Lombard.

Heniff said the owner is finalizing his restaurant concept to make sure it meets demand in the Lombard area.

"He's gutted it, and he's getting ready to come forward with a formal build-out plan," Heniff said.