Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/14/2016 11:49 AM

Adrian Peterson returning to practice for Vikings

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By JON KRAWCZYNSKI
Associated Press
 
 

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Adrian Peterson is returning to practice this week for the Minnesota Vikings for the first time since tearing the meniscus in his right knee in September.

Coach Mike Zimmer says he expects Peterson to practice all week. He is not sure if his star running back will be available to play the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.

Peterson told a local website earlier this week that he is still targeting the game against Green Bay on Dec. 24 to make his return to the field. He tore his meniscus on Sept. 18 against Green Bay and has missed the last 11 games.

The Vikings (7-6) are operating under the assumption that they have to win their final three games to make the playoffs.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account