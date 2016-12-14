Adrian Peterson returning to practice for Vikings

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Adrian Peterson is returning to practice this week for the Minnesota Vikings for the first time since tearing the meniscus in his right knee in September.

Coach Mike Zimmer says he expects Peterson to practice all week. He is not sure if his star running back will be available to play the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.

Peterson told a local website earlier this week that he is still targeting the game against Green Bay on Dec. 24 to make his return to the field. He tore his meniscus on Sept. 18 against Green Bay and has missed the last 11 games.

The Vikings (7-6) are operating under the assumption that they have to win their final three games to make the playoffs.

