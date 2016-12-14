Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/14/2016 3:00 PM

Browns' Pryor says his passion on field not hurting team

  This Dec. 11, 2016 photo shows Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (11) walking off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland. Terrelle Pryorâs talent is undeniable. The Browns need him to work on his temperament.

By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor didn't disagree with Cincinnati cornerback Adam Jones' assessment that he played like "garbage" on Sunday.

Jones went on a heated rant following the Bengals' 23-10 win on Sunday, saying Pryor was "garbage." He also accused him of telling a Cincinnati assistant coach that he was going to get the defensive back cut.

Pryor said he didn't recall saying that, and when he was asked about Jones' comments, the former quarterback said, "I was garbage that day. I had one catch, 3 yards. He was right. It was an accurate statement."

Browns coach Hue Jackson wants Pryor to control his emotions better. During Sunday's game, Pryor got into an exchange with quarterback Robert Griffin III, but he said the situation was twisted by the media.

Pryor said, "I'm not a guy that causes any beef or drama on the team."

