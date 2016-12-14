Top 25 Capsules

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Jazmine Jones scored a career-high 15 points to lead No. 8 Louisville to a dominating 83-30 victory over South Dakota State on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals (9-2) extended their winning streak to three games thanks to a strong start and finish to the first half. Louisville scored the game's first 11 points and then finished the first half on a 15-0 run to take a 38-14 lead.

Jones played a big role in getting the huge lead as she scored 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting in the first half, easily surpassing her previous high of eight points against Chattanooga on Nov. 21.

South Dakota State (8-3), which announced Wednesday that Macy Miller would miss the rest of the season, struggled without their leading scorer. The Jackrabbits committed a season-worst 30 turnovers and shot 19.6 percent from the field. They were led by Kerri Young's 13 points.

No. 22 SOUTH FLORIDA 129, SAINT FRANCIS, Pa. 80

TAMPA, Fla. -- Maria Jespersen had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Ariadna Pujol added 20 points and South Florida set a school scoring record.

The Bulls (8-0), who scored 126 against Grambling in 2009, matched the best start in school history, joining the 1976-77 and 2012-13 teams. They matched the school record with 48 field goals - on 73 attempts - to shoot 66 percent for the game.

South Florida scored the first 10 points of the game, went up 17-3 and made 10 of 14 free throws in the first quarter to race to a 37-20 lead. The roll continued when the Bulls made 13 of 18 shots (72 percent), including 5 of 7 behind the arc, in the second quarter to lead 70-43 at halftime.

Jazz Bond added 17 points and Laia Flores had 13 points and eight assists of USF.

Jessica Kovatch had a school-record nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 37 points for St. Francis (3-5), which became the first team this season to score more than 65 points against USF.

MISSISSIPPI 83, No. 25 OREGON 67

OXFORD, Miss. -- Taylor Manuel scored 22 points to lead Mississippi.

Madinah Muhammad added 18 points for the Rebels (8-2), who went 4 of 20 from beyond the arc and were outrebounded 41-37 but used 17 Oregon turnovers, eight off steals, to score 23 points.

Ruthy Hebard was 10 of 13 from the field and scored 22 points for the Ducks (8-2), who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

The Ducks were ranked this week for the first time since December 2003.