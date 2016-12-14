Services set for former Arlington Park president

Services have been set for Steve Sexton, the former Arlington Park president who oversaw the track's first and only Breeders' Cup.

Sexton, 57, died Dec. 12 in Texas after battling brain cancer.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 2-5 p.m. (Central) at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, 5725 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, TX, 76034. A funeral service will take place Monday at 11 a.m. (Central) at Compass Christian Church, 2600 Hall-Johnson Road, Colleyville, TX, 76034.

"Steve Sexton will be considered one of the greatest horse-racing executives in modern history," said Corey Johnsen, president and part owner of Kentucky Downs, who worked with Sexton at Lone Star Park. "Not only did he accomplish a great deal, but more importantly, he always did it the right way: progressive while considering every participant in the industry when he made a decision."

Under Sexton's leadership, Arlington Park in 2002 hosted the most financially successful Breeders' Cup in the then-19-year history of the event -- with just 10 months' notice. He also is remembered for bringing in a more advanced wagering system, shortening betting lines, increasing the quality of staff and opening more betting windows while making more consistent, quality cards with varied distances and purses.

Sexton spent 18 years in various positions, beginning as a sales promotion manager at Santa Anita Park, followed by positions at Canterbury Park, Golden Gate Fields, Thistledown and Lone Star Park before landing as executive vice president at Arlington Park in April 2001. A few months later he was promoted to president, and also led the Illinois operations for Churchill Downs Inc. In December 2002, he joined Churchill Downs as the track's 12th president, serving there until 2009. He also served as an executive vice president with the track's parent company.

Sexton also was president of Formula One United States in Austin, Texas, and most recently was a managing partner of LOGE as an adviser to professional and college sports teams and venues.

A native of Topeka, Kansas, Sexton graduated from Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, Calif., with majors in economics and psychology.

• Sara Hooker, the Associated Press and Bloodhorse.com contributed to this report.