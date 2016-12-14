Hinsdale Central frustrates Glenbard West again

Senior Alison Oakes and her Glenbard West girls gymnastics teammates have accepted the challenge of following the greatest season in program history.

With Wednesday's key West Suburban Conference Silver Division dual meet on the line at Hinsdale Central, Oakes completed a Glenbard West finish of four stuck routines on balance beam.

"We work really hard on beam and really come together as a beam squad," Oakes said. "I was really proud. Even under the pressure we still hit pretty good."

The Hilltoppers, however, still suffered another frustrating dual outcome. The Red Devils scored a season high by 2.6 points for a 138.20 to 137.25 victory in Hinsdale.

Glenbard West (3-1 in the WSC Silver) hoped to finally break the 140-point barrier after scoring in the 139s its past two duals with consistently tight judging.

Hinsdale Central (2-0) previously hadn't scored higher than 135.60 Nov. 30 and was coming off a 132.95 at its home invitational Saturday.

"I don't want to say shocked, but we were really excited (to win)," Hinsdale Central junior Lily Jones said. "Coming in, we weren't even sure we had a chance because Glenbard West is a really, really strong team, but we pulled it together. We just said let's have fun and it really paid off."

Glenbard West finished a program-best fourth in state last year and returns sophomore Maddie Diab, the defending state champion in all-around, vault and balance beam.

Diab won all-around Wednesday with a 36.40, vault with a 9.5 and shared first on beam with Oakes with 8.95s. Diab also won floor exercise with a 9.5.

Oakes also had top-four finishes on vault and floor, her other two events. Senior Cailey Cranny had a top-five finish on vault, her one event.

The Hilltoppers want to achieve the first back-to-back conference titles in program history. Because the overall Silver title is based on dual results and those at the conference meet, the Hilltoppers still can earn at least a share if they win their last dual with Oak Park-River Forest and the Silver Meet on Jan. 28 at Glenbard West.

"That's our focus right now, to try and take it back," Glenbard West coach Carlos Fuentes said.

Jones and junior Amanda Leon shared first on uneven parallel bars with 8.5s, .05 ahead of Diab, and shared second on floor with 9.4s. Leon, a 2016 state qualifier on beam, was second in all-around with a 35.30 and third on beam with an 8.55 and vault with an 8.85.

Glenbard West outscored Hinsdale Central on vault and beam, but the Red Devils' season high on uneven bars gave them a 33.45 to 31.60 advantage.

"We didn't have many mistakes, only a couple here and there," Fuentes said. "We still had a solid meet. I thought they performed well. There's a lot of season left. They don't hand out conference championships in December. We'll be ready for the end of January."

Diab, who was out of the town for Saturday's Conant Invite, has conservatively worked her way back from a preseason back injury. She should be close to full difficulty by the Oswego Invite Dec. 23.

"I've been doing easier routines, but it's always good practice because I've been adding one skill at a time. Still being able to hit the routines kind of helps me with my confidence," Diab said. "We kind of just want to be at our best for all of our duals and at conference and, hopefully, if we win, we win."

The Red Devils have six returnees from last year's sectional-qualifying team. While Jones returned after sitting out Saturday because of injured ankles, sophomore Kylie Torsberg was out with a back injury. Junior newcomer Dalia Hayes added two top-five finishes.

"(Hopefully) good things to come. They know what they're capable of if we have a full lineup," Hinsdale Central coach Kim Estoque said. "I think they're kind of surprised. They've had a hard week with a lot of tests and it being stressful. Beam was awesome."