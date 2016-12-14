Electronics recycling rebounds in Lake County

What had been envisioned this spring as a potentially dire turn of events for anyone in Lake County who wanted to get rid of unwanted electronics has been reversed.

Not only did four permanent collection sites remain open at no charge, but the money that had been contributed by several communities to ensure they did was never used and is being refunded with no foreseeable pending issues.

"We're good through 2017," said Walter Willis, executive director of the Solid Waste Agency of Lake County, which contracts with a recycling company to remove the electronics from the sites.

Last week, Willis returned Grayslake's $15,000 contribution -- the largest of $63,000 collected from 18 communities to keep the program alive. Collection sites in Grayslake, Highland Park and Grant and Cuba townships were to have closed May 1.

State law bans electronics in landfills, and many collection sites operated in the suburbs. But with a drop in the value of the materials and an increase in labor cost, particularly because of bulky TVs, the tables turned. Many sites closed, and the Solid Waste Agency of Lake Count and other agencies had to scramble to continue the service.

Electronics are among other recyclable materials, including clothing and food scraps, collected at Grayslake's public works facility east of Route 83. Village officials cited a commitment to providing those opportunities when they offered to step up with the $15,000.

"Helping to ensure the continuation of electronics recycling in Grayslake and Lake County is important to the village," Assistant Village Manager Kevin Timony said.

Willis said the Grayslake site is the "best electronics program in the state" and the most efficient. Through September, 1.35 million pounds, or 43 percent of the Lake County total, was collected there.

"That's about 90 semitrailers a year, two a week, from Grayslake alone," Willis said. "We're on target this year to collect with four sites as many pounds as we collected with 13 permanent sites," he told Grayslake officials.

So why the turnabout? Employees at the four sites operated by the solid waste agency sort and load trailers with the materials so handling at the recycling plant is minimized. Also, the recycler has been flexible in accepting some items, such as stereo equipment or toasters, that are allowed to be thrown in the regular trash, Willis added.

That means lower costs and fewer penalties. The agency's expenses have been under $500, Willis said.

He noted that unlike in other areas, such as DuPage or Kane counties, there is no charge in Lake County to drop off electronics.

Kane County had suspended its programs but in September was able to open three sites only because fees of $25 to $35 are charged for TVs and monitors to cover costs, said Jennifer Jarland, the county's recycling program coordinator.

Willis is writing a draft bill for consideration by the General Assembly regarding electronics recycling. Suggested changes to become effective in 2018 would create a funding source to provide collectors with 5 cents a pound to offset costs. For Grayslake, that could amount to $50,000 to $70,000, Willis said.