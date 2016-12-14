Believe Project: Helping a high school student 'fit in'

hello

The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Jeanine Kenaga of Sleepy Hollow.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"I would give $100 to an underprivileged student at my child's high school in Carpentersville. It's hard to be a teenager: The peer pressure is huge, and it's hard to fit in without the popular shoes, boots or clothes.

"I would like to help a teenager feel good about himself or herself and feel more like they fit in. I would speak with a guidance counselor at the school to find a student who could use this."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. To submit your suggestion for sharing good will, visit events.dailyherald.com/believe-project/.