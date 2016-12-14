Dawn Patrol: Darling steals show in Toews' return

Defensemen Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) and Duncan Keith (2) congratulate goalie Scott Darling after the Blackhawks beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Tuesday night in New York. Associated Press

Toews returns, but Darling steals show

Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling turned Jonathan Toews' return from a nine-game absence into a mere footnote thanks to his 33-save masterpiece in a 2-1 Hawks win over the host New York Rangers on Tuesday night. Read beat writer John Dietz's take here.

Fire displaces Round Lake family

A Round Lake family was left without a home Tuesday after a garage fire spread to an attached two-story house on the 300 block of West Biros Lane. Full story.

Transgender debate likely to play role in District 211 race

The debate over transgender students' access to locker rooms and bathrooms in Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 is likely to play a role in the April 4 school board election. Full story.

Elgin police arrest third suspect in Hoffman Estates shooting

An Elgin man accused of shooting a 26-year-old McHenry man in the face was arrested Tuesday morning, police said. Full story.

- Elena Ferrarin | Staff Photographer Elgin animal control officers Matt Ciesielczyk and Kristi Woolard spearheaded the collection of pet items -- including a carrier and three beds -- with last week's "Pet Photos with Santa" event.

Animal control officers Matt Ciesielczyk and Kristi Woolard spearheaded the collection of more than 100 new pet items and are looking for Elgin families with pets in need, to whom they plan to distribute the donations on Christmas Eve. Full story.

Tollway spat with Canadian Pacific heats up over land for O'Hare bypass

On the heels of the Illinois tollway predicting dire economic consequences unless it acquires Canadian Pacific Railroad property near Bensenville, Canadian Pacific is warning of disruptions to national rail operations if the agency prevails. Full story.

Elgin traffic slowed by evening crash

Westbound traffic on Route 20 between Shales Parkway and Route 31 in Elgin was temporarily reduced to one lane after a crash Tuesday. Full story.

Weather

Windy and cold with a high of only 20 degrees today. It will be only about 8 degrees when you head out the door this morning, and drop to zero degrees overnight tonight. Full weather.

Traffic

roadwork has shut down Fairfield Road in Lake Villa between Route 132 and Petite Lake Road until the end of December. Full traffic.

Minnesota head coach Tom Thibodeau, shakes hands the Bulls' Jimmy Butler, one of his former players, after the Timberwolves' 99-94 victory Tuesday night at the United Center. - Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls jumped to a 21-point lead in the second quarter, but Tom Thibodeau's Minnesota Timberwolves dominated the second half and won 99-94 on Tuesday at the United Center. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's take here.