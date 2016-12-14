Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/14/2016 6:21 AM

Brace for extreme cold, wind the rest of the week

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lee Filas
 
 

Brace yourselves, because it's going to get downright cold.

Temperatures will be only 6 degrees Wednesday morning, climbing to 20 degrees Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service is predicting on its website.

A bitterly cold wind will push temperatures to drop to 0 degrees overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, meteorologists warn. That cold wind has prompted the weather service to to issue a wind chill advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday. Meteorologists said the wind chill will make the air feel like it's 25 degrees below zero.

People are urged to avoid prolonged time outdoors. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin at those temperatures, officials warn.

Temperatures will reman in the single digits Thursday night before bouncing back to 20 degrees Friday afternoon. However, snow moves in starting late Friday into Saturday and lasts through most of the weekend.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account