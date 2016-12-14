Brace for extreme cold, wind the rest of the week

Brace yourselves, because it's going to get downright cold.

Temperatures will be only 6 degrees Wednesday morning, climbing to 20 degrees Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service is predicting on its website.

A bitterly cold wind will push temperatures to drop to 0 degrees overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, meteorologists warn. That cold wind has prompted the weather service to to issue a wind chill advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday. Meteorologists said the wind chill will make the air feel like it's 25 degrees below zero.

People are urged to avoid prolonged time outdoors. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin at those temperatures, officials warn.

Temperatures will reman in the single digits Thursday night before bouncing back to 20 degrees Friday afternoon. However, snow moves in starting late Friday into Saturday and lasts through most of the weekend.