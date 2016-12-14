Police, FBI searching for Mt. Prospect bank robber

Mount Prospect police and the FBI are looking for a man they say robbed a bank Monday afternoon.
According to police, the man walked into the Bank of America at 1080 S. Elmhurst Road about 3:16 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money. The robber fled after the teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is a white man, 35 to 45 years old, standing approximately 5'8", with a medium build and scruffy facial hair. He was wearing an orange knit hat, yellow safety vest, white gloves, sunglasses and a gray flannel shirt.
Investigators do not know which direction the man fled after he left the bank, police said. At no point did he show a weapon or indicate he was armed, police added.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Prospect police at (847) 870-5654. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-7867 or texting MPPD and their tip to 274637. Tips through Crime Stoppers are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest and prosecution.