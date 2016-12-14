Breaking News Bar
 
Police, FBI searching for Mt. Prospect bank robber

  • Local and federal authorities are searching for this man who they say robbed the Bank of America at 1080 S. Elmhurst Road in Mount Prospect Monday afternoon.

Doug T. Graham
 
 

Mount Prospect police and the FBI are looking for a man they say robbed a bank Monday afternoon.

According to police, the man walked into the Bank of America at 1080 S. Elmhurst Road about 3:16 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money. The robber fled after the teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is a white man, 35 to 45 years old, standing approximately 5'8", with a medium build and scruffy facial hair. He was wearing an orange knit hat, yellow safety vest, white gloves, sunglasses and a gray flannel shirt.

Investigators do not know which direction the man fled after he left the bank, police said. At no point did he show a weapon or indicate he was armed, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Prospect police at (847) 870-5654. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-7867 or texting MPPD and their tip to 274637. Tips through Crime Stoppers are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

