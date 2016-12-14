Lake in the Hills man accused of defrauding church friends

A 56-year-old Lake in the Hills man is facing fraud and theft charges after being accused of bilking a couple he met at church out of thousands of dollars intended for mortgage payments on the couple's home.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office said Carlos Meza was supposed to have helped refinance the couple's mortgage, but never actually did. Instead, prosecutors said Meza forged signatures and deposited checks the couple gave him into his own bank account.

Meza's scheme ran from May 2013 to March 2014. The couple has since lost their home, Madigan's office reported.

Meza was charged with bank fraud and theft today, according to court papers.

Madigan's office has filed more than 50 lawsuits related to loan modification scams and issued nearly 700 cease-and-desist orders since the Great Recession began in 2008, according to a news release from her agency. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a similar scam is urged to call (866) 544-7151.