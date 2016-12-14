Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/14/2016 12:01 PM

Lake in the Hills man accused of defrauding church friends

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A 56-year-old Lake in the Hills man is facing fraud and theft charges after being accused of bilking a couple he met at church out of thousands of dollars intended for mortgage payments on the couple's home.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office said Carlos Meza was supposed to have helped refinance the couple's mortgage, but never actually did. Instead, prosecutors said Meza forged signatures and deposited checks the couple gave him into his own bank account.

Meza's scheme ran from May 2013 to March 2014. The couple has since lost their home, Madigan's office reported.

Meza was charged with bank fraud and theft today, according to court papers.

Madigan's office has filed more than 50 lawsuits related to loan modification scams and issued nearly 700 cease-and-desist orders since the Great Recession began in 2008, according to a news release from her agency. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a similar scam is urged to call (866) 544-7151.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account