Metra head gets pay hike of nearly 10 percent

Metra directors voted Wednesday to increase their executive director's salary by nearly 10 percent as riders brace for a fare hike Feb. 1.

Agency chief Don Orseno had earned $289,500 a year and will now receive $317,500.

Orseno, an experienced railroader, took over Metra at a time when the agency was in turmoil after losing its second executive director in three years.

Orseno has "earned the respect of everyone," Chairman Norm Carlson said, adding the CEO was a leader in national railroad and transit organizations. Orseno earns less than other commuter railroad agency heads, Carlson added.

Metra has stabilized and instituted improvements since Orseno took over, but many challenges remain. Those include reducing delays, a problem that hit home Wednesday morning with numerous late trains on the busy BNSF line because of cold-weather issues.

The fare increase coming in 2017 averages 5.8 percent. It is part of a 10-year modernization plan to pay for growing operating costs, a high-tech braking system, and to rebuild and buy new locomotives and railcars.

However since it began raising fares in 2015, Metra has not yet delivered any of the new cars promised with the modernization.

Orseno stepped in as interim executive director in 2013 prior to taking the job in early 2014. His original salary was $262,500 a year.