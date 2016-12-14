Arboretum cancels 'Illumination' tonight because of extreme cold

Dangerously cold weather has caused The Morton Arboretum in Lisle to cancel its state-of-the-art, interactive light show "Illumination" for Wednesday evening.

Ticket holders are being asked to exchange their tickets for another night, said Kelley Regan, the arboretum's senior manager of public relations.

"It's the first time in four years we had to cancel Illumination because of the weather," Regan said. "We are considering the safety of our visitors, volunteers and employees."

The National Weather Service has forecast the temperature will reach zero overnight with a wind chill making it feel like 25 below zero. The weather service has warned people to avoid being outside for prolonged periods of time.

With the cold expected to continue, Regan said the arboretum will continue to monitor weather reports.

"We are taking it day by day," she said.

Regan said fewer than 1,000 tickets had been sold for Wednesday's night "Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum." The capacity for an evening is about 4,000, she said.

The light show continues through Jan. 2. The arboretum's website, mortonarb.org, says ticket holders should call (630) 725-2066 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to request another night if they've had a cancellation because of weather.

Several other local outdoor light displays venues said they will remain open. Cosley Zoo in Wheaton said its Festival of Lights will go on as usual. Emma Vodick of Naper Settlement said the settlement will decide Thursday whether the outdoor Chistkindlmarket, which runs Thursdays through Sundays, should be closed because of weather.

"Right now everything is going on as planned," she said.