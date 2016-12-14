No bail for third suspect in Hoffman Estates drug-related shooting

The last of three suspects charged in a Dec. 1 shooting near a Hoffman Estates sports bar was ordered held on no bail after a hearing Wednesday at the Rolling Meadows courthouse.

Ryan Ratliff, 26, of Elgin is charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 31 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Court records show Ratliff was on probation for criminal damage to government property at the time of his arrest.

Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo said the defendant "poses a real and present danger."

Prosecutors say Ratliff shot a 26-year-old McHenry man in the face about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in the parking lot of the Poplar Prairie Stone Crossing shopping center after a drug deal gone bad.

According to prosecutors, the McHenry man arranged to meet Ratliff to sell him marijuana. During the transaction, a witness told authorities Ratliff pointed a 9 mm handgun at the McHenry man, who handed over a shoe box containing marijuana.

Ratliff ran with the shoe box to a waiting car owned by Rasool Haleem, 31, of Streamwood and driven by Louis Segovia, 18, of Arlington Heights, prosecutors said. The witness and the McHenry man pursued Ratliff in their car. Then the McHenry man got out and pursued Ratliff on foot, authorities said.

The witness reported hearing a gunshot, prosecutors said. The witness turned and saw the McHenry man on the ground and Ratliff running away.

Ratliff was arrested Tuesday by police officers who saw him walking in Elgin.

Haleem and Segovia were arrested last week.

The bullet shattered the McHenry man's teeth, damaged his vocal chords and remains lodged in his aorta, prosecutors said. He remains stable and requires a feeding tube.