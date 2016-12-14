Naperville's Jean Knoch Wehrli leaves legacy of reading, connecting

hello

The Wehrli family of Naperville included Jean and Don, seated in the middle, and their seven children. Jean died Monday at age 88 of dementia and Don died in May, 2015, of prostate cancer. Courtesy of Mary Lou Wehrli

The girl shown here as Jean Knoch at age 3 in 1931 grew up to be a teacher, a proofreader at Argonne National Laboratory and mother to seven children with her husband, Don Wehrli. Courtesy of Mary Lou Wehrli

Jean Knoch of Naperville prepares to wed her high school classmate, Don Wehrli, on April 19, 1952. Courtesy of Mary Lou Wehrli

Jean Knoch Wehrli and her husband Don Wehrli raised seven children in Naperville. Courtesy of Mary Lou Wehrli

A cheerful soul and a reader for life, a thoughtful mother and a native of Naperville tied by blood to the city's history, Jean Knoch Wehrli certainly left a legacy.

Wehrli died Monday surrounded by family after a battle with dementia. She was 88.

"As a mom, you really couldn't have asked for a more special person," said the youngest of her seven children, state Rep. Grant Wehrli of Naperville. "Whether it was her unbelievable sense of wit or her strong belief in a good education, she was always just, 'Go with the flow and do the best you can.'"

Wehrli was the second of four daughters born in Naperville to Judge Win Knoch and Irene Knoch. She studied at St. Theresa's College in Winona, Minnesota, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign before becoming a high school English teacher in Forrest, Illinois, and later a proofreader at Argonne National Laboratory near Darien.

On April 19, 1952, she married childhood classmate Don Wehrli, whose family also had deep roots in the early days of Naperville. Their family grew to include 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and they stayed together until Don's death in May 2015 at age 87 of prostate cancer.

In their hometown, Don Wehrli launched Naperville Trolley and Jean made sure the family was welcoming to anyone, often hosting groups of teens in the basement and respecting the many connections she had as the daughter of a well-known judge.

She encouraged her children to get involved in the community -- be it in government, with nonprofit work or through their faith. And she got involved herself, too, serving on the first Naperville Arts Commission and on a committee to build a park district skate park.

"She was a very good provider and partner for dad," her oldest child, Mary Lou Wehrli, said. "It was an interesting dynamic to watch."

Throughout her life, her daughter said Wehrli remained smart, independent and patient. She was part of a book club that met regularly for 50 years and a member of a group of ladies from the Naperville High School Class of 1946 that gathered for monthly lunches.

As a memorial, her family is asking that well-wishers take a friend to lunch.

"She taught me that life is how you treat other people," her son said, "and to always have a sense of adventure."

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home at 44 S. Mill St. in Naperville. Her funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church at 36 N. Ellsworth St. in Naperville.