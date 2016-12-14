Investigator: West Chicago man was driving 100 mph before fatal crash

A crash investigator says Omar Montoya Medina was driving his brother-in-law's Volkswagen Passat 100 mph or faster when he broadsided a car driven by a Warrenville man, killing him.

Medina, 29, of the 100 block of East Pomeroy Street in West Chicago is standing trial this week, charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing death.

Arlington Heights police Cmdr Shawn Gyorke, who also owns Algonquin-based Crash Data Services LLC, spent a majority of Wednesday on the witness stand testifying to the science and analytics involved in investigating a serious crash.

Based on a series of algorithms and formulas, Gyorke said Medina's vehicle was traveling between 90 and 110 mph when he slammed into a white Honda Accord driven by Antonio Alvarez about 11 p.m. Dec. 5, 2014 at Route 59 and Gary's Mill Road in West Chicago.

Alvarez, 37, of Warrenville was attempting to turn left onto Route 59 from westbound Gary's Mill. Gyorke said the same formulas show Alvarez was traveling about 12 mph when he was struck.

Assistant State's Attorneys Demetri Demopoulos and Kristin Johnson stipulated with defense attorney Rick Kayne regarding Montoya Medina's blood-alcohol concentration and the extent of Alvarez's injuries in the crash.

According to the stipulations, Montoya's blood-alcohol concentration was .16, double the legal threshold. Alvarez had no alcohol or illegal substances in his system.

According to the medical examiner's report, Alvarez suffered fractures to his skull, ribs and pelvis, in addition to lacerations on his heart, lungs, spleen and kidneys.

West Chicago police officers testified earlier in the trial that Alvarez's car was "engulfed" in flames when they arrived at the scene.

Officers found Montoya Medina and his passenger with burns and other injuries. Alvarez was found dead inside his car, his remains burned so badly he was identified using a DNA sample from his brother.

Montoya has been held on $500,000 bail since his arrest when he was released from the hospital. His bench trial before Judge Brian Telander resumes Thursday morning with possible defense witnesses and closing arguments scheduled.