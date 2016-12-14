Former Bensenville cop pleads guilty to gasolinne theft

A former Bensenville police officer accused of pilfering the village's gasoline supply pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor count of theft.

David Irving, 37, of Roscoe was charged in September 2014 with theft of governmental property and felony misconduct.

Prosecutors said Irving, while employed as a Bensenville police officer, on three separate occasions between Sept. 17 and Sept. 24, 2014, pumped gasoline into fuel cans in the rear of his squad car.

He then put the gas into his personal vehicle.

Fellow officers turned him in.

"This morning, former Bensenville police officer David Irving admitted to stealing gas from the village of Bensenville.

"In order to maintain the public trust, it is important that Mr. Irving, as a public servant, be held accountable for his actions," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said following the pleading.

"It is never easy when one of your own is accused of wrongdoing. With this in mind, I would like to thank the Bensenville Police Department for bringing this matter to our attention."

Irving will be sentenced on the misdemeanor charge at 9 a.m. Jan. 10 before Judge Brian Telander.