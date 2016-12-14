Breaking News Bar
 
Meals for All event offers a helping of holiday spirit

  • The Wauconda High School swing choir performs Wednesday night during the school's Future Business Leaders of America Meals for All event at the Wauconda American Legion Hall.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Wauconda High School Future Business Leaders of America members Shawna Weber, center, and Claire O'Brien serve members of the community during Wednesday's Meals for All event at the Wauconda American Legion Hall.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Wednesday's Meals for All event at the Wauconda Americal Legion Hall had some holiday flavor.

The Wauconda High School swing choir provided entertainment at the monthy event, singing seasonal favorites to the dinner guests.

During the school year, students in Wauconda High School's Future Business Leaders of America offer meals to participants on the second Wednesday of each month. Guests are charged only $1.

The club's director, Wendy Mills, created the program to get businesses in the community to help those in need. Students in the organization serve the food to 90-100 people a month. In the past four years, more than 4,800 meals have been served.

Meal sponsors have included Slyce Coal Fired Pizza Co., Lindy's Landing, Docks Bar & Grill, Middleton's on Main and Bulldogs Grill. Wauconda Unit Distrit 118 provided Wednesday's food.

