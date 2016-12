Ambulances on scene of Round Lake Beach crash

A driver thought to have been involved in a police chase Wednesday evening crashed into a retention pond near Hainesville and Rollins roads in Round Lake Beach.

Multiple amubulances were called to respond to the rollover crash. Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District and Round Lake Beach police were on the scene as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and were not available to comment.

