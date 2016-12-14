Cook County task force suggests ways to curb gun violence

The task force suggested improved communication, community outreach efforts and better record-keeping as potential ways to keep gun violence at bay.

In recent years, Chicago's has averaged about 500 homicides annually, according to the report. As of November, however, the city has seen more than 700 homicides in 2016.

"The Cook County Gun Violence Task Force has determined that the quality and level of training and reporting for law enforcement, and other stakeholders within the criminal justice system, could be significantly improved," the report said.

Concerned with the tracking of confiscated firearms, the task force also said agencies will need to improve record-keeping, citing an "unexplainable and worrisome deficiency" in data collection and access across all agencies and at every level of government.

According to the report, however, the best defenses against gun violence could be tactics agencies have tried to encourage for years: education and employment for the county's younger demographic, specifically those 17 to 24 years old.

Moving forward, the task force members hope to meet and discuss strategies to implement their suggestions, following a review by the Cook County Board