Unexpected toppings take tried-and-true soup to the next level

It's that time of year when it's all about making the ordinary extraordinary. It's also the time of year when time is at a premium so extraordinary is not always that easy to accomplish.
That's why a favorite -- tried and true, never fails, always a hit -- soup recipe is the perfect backdrop for adding a little holiday pizzazz to your more casual gatherings without a lot of fuss. Whip up a big pot of steaming hot soup and you already have everyone's attention. Add a few extra touches, and you'll take the meal to a whole new level.
In this case, the extra touches involve adding toppings to your soup. A few good toppings served on the side can sometimes garner more attention than the main attraction. Add a few crunchy items like pumpkin seeds, fried pancetta or flavored croutons. Of course, don't forget the shredded cheese and sour cream and include a few chopped herbs or green onions. Maybe surprise everyone with something like pomegranate seeds or pesto.
Think of it as a salad bar, but with soup. One of my favorites is a pistachio, orange and mint salsa from seriouseats.com. It is a combination of crushed pistachios, grated orange peel, scallions and mint leaves with a pinch of cayenne and a bit of olive oil.
As you can imagine, the flavors here are fairly robust -- salty, tangy, cool and hot. Actually, if you take a big heaping spoonful of this on its own -- which is fairly tempting to do -- the taste is a bit overwhelming. The first time I made it, I thought, "Whoa, not sure how I feel about this." It has a lot of strong flavors competing with each other.
But take my word for it: When you add it to a creamy soup, the flavors combine perfectly to add just the right crunch and zing. The original recipe calls for a roasted sweet potato soup with a nice hint of orange juice, but any creamy soup will work with this, including a squash bisque or even a simple cream of potato soup.
Believe me when I say this super-easy topping with take your soup over the top.