Unexpected toppings take tried-and-true soup to the next level

Using an unexpected topping -- such as pistachio, orange and mint salsa -- on this roasted sweet potato soup takes it to the next level.

It's that time of year when it's all about making the ordinary extraordinary. It's also the time of year when time is at a premium so extraordinary is not always that easy to accomplish.

That's why a favorite -- tried and true, never fails, always a hit -- soup recipe is the perfect backdrop for adding a little holiday pizzazz to your more casual gatherings without a lot of fuss. Whip up a big pot of steaming hot soup and you already have everyone's attention. Add a few extra touches, and you'll take the meal to a whole new level.

In this case, the extra touches involve adding toppings to your soup. A few good toppings served on the side can sometimes garner more attention than the main attraction. Add a few crunchy items like pumpkin seeds, fried pancetta or flavored croutons. Of course, don't forget the shredded cheese and sour cream and include a few chopped herbs or green onions. Maybe surprise everyone with something like pomegranate seeds or pesto.

Think of it as a salad bar, but with soup. One of my favorites is a pistachio, orange and mint salsa from seriouseats.com. It is a combination of crushed pistachios, grated orange peel, scallions and mint leaves with a pinch of cayenne and a bit of olive oil.

As you can imagine, the flavors here are fairly robust -- salty, tangy, cool and hot. Actually, if you take a big heaping spoonful of this on its own -- which is fairly tempting to do -- the taste is a bit overwhelming. The first time I made it, I thought, "Whoa, not sure how I feel about this." It has a lot of strong flavors competing with each other.

But take my word for it: When you add it to a creamy soup, the flavors combine perfectly to add just the right crunch and zing. The original recipe calls for a roasted sweet potato soup with a nice hint of orange juice, but any creamy soup will work with this, including a squash bisque or even a simple cream of potato soup.

Believe me when I say this super-easy topping with take your soup over the top.