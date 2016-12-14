The Guess Who, Kool and the Gang highlight Elk Grove summer concerts

Country music star Rodney Atkins will perform July 18 in Elk Grove Village as part of the village's Mid-Summer Classics concert series. Wade Payne/Invision/AP

Kool and the Gang will perform July 25 in Elk Grove Village as part of the village's Mid-Summer Classics concert series. Daily Herald File Photo

The Guess Who, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Rodney Atkins and Kool and the Gang will highlight Elk Grove Village's Mid-Summer Classics concert series next year, officials announced.

Canadian band The Guess Who, with hits such as "These Eyes," "No Sugar Tonight," and "American Woman," will headline the July 4 concert and fireworks display at Rotary Park.

The Independence Day celebration -- dubbed "Four on the Fourth" -- begins at 5:30 p.m. with three opening acts from the 1970s: Ambrosia, who sing the pop hit "Biggest Part of Me;" Orleans, known for "Still the One" and other soft rock hits; and Motor City rocker Mitch Ryder, known for "Devil with the Blue Dress."

Concerts also will take place at 7:30 p.m. the following three Tuesdays at the Elk Grove Town Center near village hall.

Creedence Clearwater Revisited, formed after singer John Fogerty left the group, will play July 11. The band is known for the hits like "Fortunate Son," "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?" and "Bad Moon Rising."

Country star Rodney Atkins, who gained fame for hits such as "Farmer's Daughter" and "Take a Back Road," plays July 18.

Kool and the Gang will finish the series July 25 with funk and rhythm and blues hits like "Celebration" and "Get Down On It."

The village board on Tuesday approved a $355,000 contract with Elk Grove Village-based Entertainment Management Group to book the shows and pay for staging and other costs.

The village pays for the concerts with money from a 1-percent tax on hotels, video gaming revenues and fees on retailers selling tobacco products. The Elk Grove Park District contributes $50,000 and sponsors pay about $30,000, Mayor Craig Johnson said.