New movie theater to open this week at Spring Hill Mall

A new eight-screen Cinemark movie theater with luxury recliners and state-of-the-art production equipment opens Thursday at Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee.

Enhanced sound systems and wall-to-wall screens have been installed in each auditorium, Cinemark representatives said, and a Cinemark XD theater offers premium large-format screens. A Cinema Cafe offers a full-service concession stand, which includes an assortment of chicken tenders, fries, pizza, alcoholic beverages and some Starbucks products.

The theater is opening just in time for the holiday blockbuster season, during which several popular new movies are expected to be released, Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said in a statement.

An official ticket-tearing ceremony and invitation-only event takes place at 5 p.m. Wednesday with village presidents Chris Nelson of West Dundee and Ed Ritter of Carpentersville. When the theater opens to the public Thursday, the first 50 people who buy tickets each day through Sunday will receive swag bag giveaways.

The theater is part of a roughly $50 million mall renovation project, which also includes construction of a plaza, free-standing buildings and a new mall wing with outward-facing retail shops.