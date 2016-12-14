Breaking News Bar
 
Publicity blitz expected as Metra partners with Uber

  • Metra will name Uber as its preferred provider of ride services to and from downtown and suburban stations.

Marni Pyke
 
 

Metra directors approved a partnership with ride-provider Uber Wednesday that should net $900,000 for the agency over a three-year contract.

The deal starts in February and involves Metra's naming Uber as its preferred provider of ride services to and from downtown and suburban stations.

That means riders will start seeing Uber's name popping up on posters, trains, schedules, newsletters and Metra's website.

The collaboration brings in new revenue for Metra and helps address gaps in transit service where riders might otherwise face a lengthy walk to get to their destination, officials said.

"It should be a real boon for reverse commuters," board Chairman Norm Carlson said.

Director and Hanover Park Mayor Rod Craig asked if Metra was talking to Uber about its rates, which are driven by market demand.

The railroad will discuss options with Uber in February, Chief External Affairs Officer Wendy Abrams said.

"We have high expectations of what comes next," she said. "We have shared goals. This is just the tip of the iceberg."

Metra has already been speaking with large suburban employers and Uber about the possibility of pooled rides, Abrams said.

Metra asked ride-provider companies to bid on the partnership in July but Uber was the only bidder, officials said. The three-year contract has two one-year extensions.

