Prospect Heights gas station off Arlington Heights border approved

Construction could begin as early as April on a 24-hour gas station in Prospect Heights that abuts an Arlington Heights residential neighborhood, officials said.

And although the Prospect Heights city council this week approved a special use permit allowing the project to move forward, Arlington Heights village officials and nearby residents hope there's wiggle room on some aspects of the $4 million redevelopment to reduce its impact on neighbors.

Thorntons is building a gas station on a 1.4-acre triangular site surrounded on three sides by Arlington Heights at the northwest corner of Rand Road and Thomas Street. The four-parcel property now has a landscaping business, auto repair shop and shuttered restaurant -- a corner that Prospect Heights Mayor Nick Helmer says is blighted and has called a "dump."

"We've been working on that corner for 15 years," Helmer said. "Frankly, I'm so glad someone came along to spend millions of dollars to get this place into something useful and not ugly."

Arlington Heights Village President Tom Hayes met with Helmer earlier this month to address concerns from residents, including some 200 who signed a petition opposed to the gas station.

Even after the Prospect Heights council's 4-0 approval of the project Monday night, Hayes remains hopeful one of two driveways on Thomas Street would be eliminated from the final development.

"The second westernmost driveway would exit directly into the front of a home right across the street in Arlington Heights," Hayes said Wednesday. "They would have those headlights at nighttime shining directly into their living rooms and bedrooms as those cars exit."

Jode Ballard, senior manager of development for Thorntons, said the gas station's conceptual plans have been submitted for review to Cook County, which maintains jurisdiction over Thomas Street and has authority on approving curb cuts.

Helmer said he was disappointed Arlington Heights turned down Thorntons' request to purchase village water for the new business, as much of Prospect Heights operates on wells. If the village had agreed to sell water, Helmer believes it might have "alleviated some pressure" on the site plan and the need for a second driveway, since two underground water tanks are being put in.

Hayes said each member of the Arlington Heights village board was polled and the consensus was not to sell water to those outside the village, from a policy and practical standpoint.

While there might still be some room for modifications on the driveways, Hayes admitted it's not likely the gas station's hours will be reduced as he and residents requested.

With the Prospect Heights council's vote this week, Thorntons has the approval for a 24-hour operation, Ballard said.

At the prompting of Arlington Heights officials and residents, Thorntons agreed to more landscaping and reduce some lighting.

Depending on how quickly Thorntons can acquire project permits from other government agencies, the gas station could be complete as early as fall 2017 or perhaps the following spring, Ballard said.