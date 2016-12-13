'Freaks and Geeks' actor Dave 'Gruber' Allen talks Naperville, comedy

"Gruber with Shovel" is one of a series of paintings by Lynn Freer, a friend of actor/comedian and Naperville native Dave "Gruber" Allen. courtesy of Dave "Gruber" Allen

Actor and comedian Dave "Gruber" Allen, who grew up in Naperville, has starred in dozens of TV shows and movies in the past three decades. courtesy of Jim Sweeney Images

Actor and comedian Dave "Gruber" Allen, who starred on "Freaks and Geeks," grew up in Naperville. Courtesy of Dave "Gruber" Allen

Former Naperville resident Dave "Gruber" Allen's look is so famous there's a Facebook page called "Gruber Sightings." courtesy of Dave "Gruber" Allen

Actor and comedian Dave "Gruber" Allen, a former Naperville resident, got his start doing comedy in Iowa. Courtesy of Brett Nelson/Evangelical Lutheran Church in America

Actor and comedian Dave "Gruber" Allen got his nickname at Naperville Central High School, where a classmate used to always greet him by saying, "What's up, groover?"

"I just thought it was a funny expression," Allen said. "People would say, 'What are you saying? Groovy? Or groovin'? Groover just grew into Gruber."

And Gruber grew into a lanky 6-foot-5 comedian and Hollywood actor with a long hair/wild beard look that's so famous there's a Facebook page called "Gruber Sightings" with photos of subjects ranging from bearded biker dudes to the Smith Brothers cough drop guys.

Gruber has starred in dozens of TV shows and movies in the past three decades, but he's perhaps best known for his roles as guidance counselor Jeff Rosso on "Freaks and Geeks" and the unclothed guitar player on "The Naked Trucker and T-Bones Show," co-starring David Koechner.

A recent interview with Gruber covered a wide array of topics, from his Naperville upbringing to why he sings love songs with seniors in Utah. Here's an edited version of the conversation:

Q: What was Christmas like in the Allen family?

A: It was like a Norman Rockwell painting with an Ingmar Bergman undertone of shame and guilt and angst. Sure, you can have a second helping, and sing some Christmas carols, but then you have to feel bad about something in the world. We'd go to Willoway Manor, and I was in the Naperville Central Madrigal group.

I have fond memories of singing Christmas carols around people as they were trying to eat. The music was good, though! We always went to services at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church on Mill Street. My mom was the church secretary. If there are fond memories to be had, it's church services at St. Timothy's, because that was the heart of our family.

Q: You started out doing sketch and stand-up comedy in Iowa. Why not Chicago?

A: Chicago was too good. In Iowa, we could do comedy, because the bar wasn't too high and the bar was open too late. Our sketch comedy act was called Don't Quit Your Day Job, and I was with Dave and Steve Higgins. The Higgins Boys & Gruber (as they were later known on Comedy Central). Steve Bannos let us perform at Larry Wrentz's Comedy Club in Des Moines, where we got our start.

We considered going up to Minneapolis, but we thought, "Those guys are good up there. Let's not go there."

Q: You eventually did perform in Minneapolis, New York and Los Angeles. What was your first big break on TV?

A. Joel Hodgson from Mystery Science Theater -- he's a Midwestern guy -- Joel was our big TV break. When Joel had to do some programming with the new Comedy Channel (now Comedy Central), he asked some of us guys from "The Ranch" to be on it (a ranch-style home in North Hollywood where a lot of comics lived or hung out).

Everyone would hang out at The Ranch: Paul Feig, Judd Apatow, Mark Fite, Toby Huss, Brian McDonald, Steve and Dave Higgins, Steve Bannos ... we had a great comedy world. The Ranch is not to be confused with the Spahn Ranch, with Charles Manson.

Q: One of your most popular acts was The Naked Trucker and T-Bones. Do they still perform?

A: No. The Naked Trucker has put all of his clothes back on. He's fully clothed now.

Q: Of all the shows and movies you've been in, what was your favorite?

A: One of the most amazing things for me was "Freaks and Geeks." It was a great show. It's kinda (creator) Paul Feig's life. I still get recognized a lot from it. It was the culmination of a lot of connections and experiences.

Q: What's coming up for you?

A: We're filming the second season of "Love" for Netflix. (St. Charles native Chris Witaske is also in the cast.) I'm one of the nutty neighbors on that show. I'm hoping the lead character doesn't move and get his own apartment, because then I won't have a job anymore.

Q: Can you talk about your hair?

A: I let it grow after college. When it had to be long for "Freaks and Geeks," I used it as an excuse for me to be lazy. People who actually groom themselves? That's too much work for me. I get a lot of comments on the street. I use public transportation to go everywhere. (He shuffles between his home in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles.)

In the subway in L.A., they'll be like, "Uh, like, Lord of the Rings here?" And then you get the obvious ones like, "Hey Santa!" I just wave and say hi. Don't they think Santa has lost some weight, and wonder why is he standing and waiting for the bus?

Q: There are videos online of you singing old love songs with seniors in a nursing home. Do you do that?

A: Yeah. Nothing is more fun for me than hanging around, talking, and then playing music. So I go to skilled nursing homes, Alzheimer's events, and play guitar in adult behavioral units -- they give me the opportunity. I guess it's something about my voice. Someone once said, "You have a psychiatric institution voice." And I said, "I'll take that as a compliment."

Piano teacher Elvina Truman Pearce and her husband, John, who was the choir director at Naperville Central, I owe it all to them. I'm from a musical family. My mom played piano and took us to see everything at North Central College and College of DuPage. And my dad knew every song ever. I know (the old songs) because my dad would sing them.

Q: Looking back on your career, what do you think?

A: I am the luckiest person in the world to have had the friends and the family and even co-workers that I've had, to allow me to do what I do. It starts with the support of your parents. Who was at the piano recital where I did (the parody) P.D.Q. Bach? Or a comedy piece at the Naperville Woman's Club? My parents.

-- Jamie Sotonoff

• Dann Gire and Jamie Sotonoff are always looking for people from the suburbs who are now working in showbiz. If you know of someone who would make an interesting feature, email them at dgire@dailyherald.com and jsotonoff@dailyherald.com.